The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has vowed that no amount of attacks would stop its victory in the 2023 presidential poll.

Spokesperson for the party, Debo Ologunagba, stated this while condemning the attack on the campaign office of former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, in Gombe State.

Atiku, the party’s presidential candidate in the 2019 election is believed to be nursing the ambition to re-contest the 2023 poll.

His campaign office in Gombe is alleged to have been attacked by hoodlums believed to be working for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ologunagba described the attack “as a great threat to democracy, national security and peaceful co-existence in Nigeria.”

He accused the APC of trying to terrorise Nigerians and prevent them from participating in the 2023 electoral process.

He urged President Muhammadu Buhari to stop APC members from violent attacks on opposition parties.

He tasked Nigerians to note “how the APC has become a threat to national security by resorting to unleashing violence on Nigerians in various parts of the country as being witnessed in Gombe State.”

He warned that Nigerians may resort to self-help if attacks by APC continue.

“The North East has witnessed a lot of violence, terrorism and acts of banditry, which have crippled the economic and social lives of Nigerians in that region. The APC should not worsen the situation with its desperation for power against the wish of the people. In any case, the APC is fighting a lost battle in Gombe State as no amount of attacks, threats, intimidations or shenanigans will prevent the people from their manifest determination to rally on the platform of the PDP to liberate themselves from the shackles of the APC government that has discounted their lives in the past seven years.

“Our party, therefore, calls on President Muhammadu Buhari who, as Commander-in-Chief, is vested with the duty to protect the lives and property of Nigerians to immediately rein in his party and ensure that APC’s proclivity for violence in our nation is checked.”

He urged the people of the state to form a united front and kick the APC out of government in 2023.