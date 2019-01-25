From Tony John, Port Harcourt

The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Rivers State has warned that the forthcoming elections may not hold in the state, if names of its candidates are not in the ballot papers.

The candidates of APC in various positions in the state issued the threat, yesterday, during a media conference in Port Harcourt, following some judicial pronouncements and actions of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Addressing newsmen on behalf of other candidates, the House of Representatives candidate for Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni and Ahoada Federal Constituency, Henry Odili, complained that INEC has not treated the candidates of APC fairly, by removing the names of National Assembly candidates from the ballot, even when the law has been clear on removal of names of candidate.

Odili accused the judiciary and INEC of collaborating with Governor Nyesom Wike to deny them of free and fair contest with the candidates of other political parties in the state.

He, however, asked INEC to, immediately, with apology to APC and the state, include candidates of the party for the 2019 elections, adding that the electoral umpire should give same enabling time and environment for political campaigns to APC in the state, as they have given to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and other parties.

He insisted that failure to meet the two conditions, there would not be any election in Rivers.

“In the light of the above, we demand the following: That INEC should, with immediate effect and apology to the APC and Rivers people, re-list APC candidates in Rivers State for the 2019 general election.

“That INEC should give the same enabling time and environment for political campaigns to the APC in Rivers State, as they have given to the PDP and other parties.

“That, failing the above two demands, there should be no National Assembly, state assembly and governorship election in Rivers State, until all the cases pending before various courts have gone through their course to the apex court for final decisions, and our right to fair hearing guaranteed,” Odili vowed.

However, the APC and its candidates did not disclose how they intend to carry out their threat, if INEC fails to adhere to their demands.