Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared his preparedness to face the outcome of his declaration that Rivers is a Christian State.

This was even as the governor has disclosed that he would support the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) with the sum of N200 million to upgrade the church facilities and donated three buses.

Also, Wike berated the church for not playing the desired role expected of it in the society and the pastors who have deviated from the work of God and caused more problem in the country.

Governor Wike made the statements yesterday, when he spoke at the commissioning and dedication of a 14,000 capacity church auditorium built and furnished by the MFM South-South 1 Region, Rumuola, Port Harcourt.

The commissioning was performed by the church’s General Overseer (G.O.), Daniel Olukoya, while the governor cut the tape. Speaking at the ceremony, Wike commended Olukoya for the transformation the church has brought to the state, describing him as a genuine servant of God.

Addressing the congregation, the governor noted that Olukoya was among the few genuine pastors, whose prayers saved the state from doom. He said: “I want to thank God for using this man of God for blessing some of us. Today is one of my happiest days in life. You may not understand what I am saying. When I said this, you may not understand why I am saying it.

“There are men of God and there are men of God. I said there are men of God and there are men of God. Look, Christians, I owe no apology to anyone. Rivers State is a Christian State. If you want to kill me, so be it. I am not afraid of anyone.

You don’t know what God has done for this state. If you know, you must thank God.

“I am a man that has fought battles. You don’t understand what I am saying. I saw war, but God said no, the battle is His. I owe apology to nobody. This is a Christian State. I have given this State to God Almighty. This kind of man of God, you cannot find him anywhere and anyhow.”

He vowed to support the church and dedicate Rivers to God, declaring that he would serve God all the days of his life. He said: “I will die for Christians. I will die for God. I will support this church. I will continue to support the church.

“The church must understand that they are part and parcel of the society. Church must speak out.

“Church is part of bad governance. During election, you stay at home and you expect to succeed.

“So, it is important to be part of what is happening in the society. What is happening in the society, you must be part of it. The church must speak out.

“Peace has come to the state and God has made the state one of the peaceful states in the country. “I want to identify myself with you. I want to take Rivers State along with you.

I will support the church till the day I die. MFM, God is here! I will partner with the church”, Wike emphasized. He wished Olukoya the best, noting that prayers of Christians in the state, have helped in curbing kidnapping and cultism.

The church, however, prayed for the governor and the success of his administration. The three-day church programme will end on Sunday with a thanksgiving service.