The NCoS who stated this yesterday through a press statement by Francis Enobore,

Public Relations Officer, was reacting to a publication in one of the national dailies credited to one Emma Powerful, the Director of Media and Publicity to the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), alleging that inmates have been mobilised from several Correctional centres in the South East to vote in the said election, to compromise the credibility of the process.

Enobore said “this statement is puerile and has no iota of truth in its entirety. It is inane and probably would have been ignored but for the time of the release and diabolical intention.

“I deemed it necessary to respond and state that there is no such plan to mobilised inmates or any group of persons by the Service to vote in the election or indeed, any election.

“The publication is yet another ignoble act of the IPOB clandestinely designed to create disaffection and chaos among the people”. According to him, “it is a known fact that the agency solely responsible for registration of eligible voters and arrangements for logistics to prosecute elections in Nigeria is the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)”.