Police in Ondo State have dismissed reports that they have arrested some suspects in connection with the murder of Mrs. Funke Olakunrin, daughter of leader of Afenifere Renewal Group, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, last Friday, on Ore/Benin highway.

The command’s spokesman, Femi Joseph, confirmed raid of a forest in the area but denied any arrest.

Joseph, however, added that those apprehended were those who could not give satisfactory account of themselves and what they were doing in the forest, at that time, but insisted there was no arrest.

He said the Inspector General of Police’s team and other officers from the Command are working with other sister agencies, to solve the case and expressed optimism that they would definitely apprehend the suspects.