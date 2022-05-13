Super Eagles talismanic striker Victor Osimhen has revealed that he wants to stay at Napoli and fight for the Scudetto despite links with other top European clubs.

Osimhen has had a stellar campaign in Naples, finding the net 17 times in 30 appearances. However, while Osimhen may have had a very good season, it has been a disappointing campaign for his employers.

Napoli started the season on fire, but they have occasionally fluffed their line when push comes to shove. And this has cost them the Scudetto.

The Partenopeans will finish two places above last season’s fifth-place finish, but it would still not be good enough.

Osimhen is quite aware of the situation, and he wants to do better next season. Also Succinctly, he stated that he wants to remain in the Serie A.

“I hope to continue with Luciano Spalletti as manager for many years,” Osimhen told Radio Kiss Kiss as per Fabrizio Romano.

“I wanna tell Napoli fans that we’ll fight to win the league next year; we can do it.”

Osimhen has been linked with Premier League giants Arsenal, Manchester United, and Newcastle, but nothing concrete has come out of those talks.

Nonetheless, Napoli knows they would have to fight tooth and nail to keep their star man.