Tony Osauzo, Benin

Authorities of the Federal Polytechnic, Auchi, have debunked the report that students of the polytechnic were killed in a cult clash which claimed five lives in Iyakpi community in Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State last weekend.

The institution’s Public Relations Officer, Mr. Mustapha Oshiobugie, in a statement, also explained that contrary to the rumours spreading, the polytechnic is also not shut down.

“With all the emphasis possible, this is not correct. It is a lie. The polytechnic has been on sessional holiday for the past one week when the students finished their examination and the hostels were vacated. A school already on holiday cannot be shut,” he said.

Oshiobugie further explained that what appears to drive the rumour is the violent incidence that happened in Iyakpi, a town two kilometres away from the polytechnic‎, adding that but the preliminary report showed that no students of the institution was involved in the incident.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. DanMallam Mohammed, who confirmed the clash said 58 suspects had been arrested in connection with the incident.

It was learnt that one of the victims of the clash identified as Irale Obas, was an ex-student of the Auchi polytechnic who recently completed his National Youth Service Corps programme.