From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory(FCT), police command has debunked rumors making the rounds over an attack by bandits in an Abuja estate and abduction of several residents.

The police said there was no truth in the report which has gone virile on the social media.

It however noted that there was a robbery attack on the estate which was repelled by the police following a distress call from the residents.

FCT police command public relations officer Josephine Adeh, who made this known in a statement, said the robbers took to their heels on sighting the police team who gave them a chase thus forcing them to abandon some stolen items like phones and laptops.

Adeh’s statement reads; “The attention of the FCT Police Command has been drawn to news making the rounds in some sections of the media space alleging erroneously that bandits attacked an estate in Gwarinpa Estate, Abuja, and abducted residents.

The Command wishes to set the records straight that on the 6th June, 2022, a distress call was received from Queens Efab Estate, Kasana, Galadima Area that there was an ongoing armed robbery operation. Operatives of the Command attached to Galadima Divisional Headquarters swiftly responded and upon arrival at the Estate, the robbers took to their heels. The gallant operatives however gave them a chase which led to them abandoning some items they had already stolen including some phones and laptops.

It is disheartening to discover that some news platforms chose to trend a false narrative without following the ethics and standards of balanced reportage, thereby inundating the public with false, imaginary and spurious account of what actually transpired. The Commissioner of Police, CP Babaji Sunday, however assures residents of the Command’s commitment to their safety and of swift response to all distress calls.

In addition to the above, members of the public are urged to remain vigilant, strengthen partnership with the Police as touching the rendition of prompt and actionable intelligence, reporting any suspicious or abnormal occurrence to the Police through the following emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883, While the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) desk, could be reached on: 0902 222 2352,

