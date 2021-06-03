From Uche Usim, Abuja

Henceforth, any organisation or individual seeking bank loans will provide sufficient evidence that the facility will be channelled into a venture that will not pollute or harm the environment in any way.

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Mr Godwin Emefiele, who stated this on Thursday in Abuja at the celebration of the 2021 World Environment Day, themed “Ecosystem Restoration”, explained that the move was to keep a green and sustainable environment in the country.

Emefiele, who planted trees alongside his deputies at the CBN headquarters, further noted that the Deposit Money Banks will adjust their lending policies accordingly.

‘In the banking industry, we have made sure that lending practices must take into consideration, our environment to be sure that sustainable banking principles are taken into account when banks are lending money,’ he said.

‘Already some of the international financial institutions and development finance institutions are beginning to say that, as a bank, you want to borrow money from them, they will tell you that as long as they find anything that pollutes the environment, that does not make the environment clean and green, they will not condone that credit activity. We must keep the oxygen coming and not die of air pollution.’

Nigerian banks, Emefiele insisted, must join not only as bankers but as Nigerians and members of the global community to ensure that the environment remains green.

After addressing the press, Emefiele led the Deputy Governors of the bank to plant trees on the premises. He also praised his Special Adviser, Dr Aisha Mahmood, for doing an excellent job handling the banks sustainable banking initiatives.

He said her efforts have led to sustaining the Nigerian ecosystem.