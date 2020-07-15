From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Police Command yesterday urged residents of Afikpo and it’s environs go about their normal businesses without fear of attack or molestation from armed robbers or criminal elements,assuring that the command was very prepared to combat crimes and criminality in all parts of the state.

The Command noted that any attempt by Criminal elements to perpetrate any form of criminality in any part of the state would be vehemently resisted.

The Command’s Spokesperson, DSP,Loveth Odah, spoke while reacting to a letter reportedly written by armed robbers saying they were coming to attack banks and residents of Afikpo in Afikpo North local government area of the state .

Odah called on members of the Public to be on alert and to report any suspicious movement or individuals to the Police as no stone would be left unturned till criminal elements are flushed out of the state.

“Whether the letter is known or unknown, every incident of crime will be tracked and tackled by the State Police Command. We are working in collaboration with other security forces including vigilantes to track down hoodlums and anybody that wants to cause confusion in the State.

“We want to warn them to steer clear of Ebonyi State. Whether the plan is real or fake, it must boomerang. No kidnapping case in Ebonyi has lasted beyond three hours, because we have a network of policing, even down to the Local Government and Community levels.

“The pressure from our men will not allow them to hatch their plans. Ebonyi, I repeat is not a safe haven for Criminals. We are in collaboration with those that matter in the security architecture of the State. The members of the Public should go about their normal businesses and report any suspicious movement or individuals to the Police.” Odah said.