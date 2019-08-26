Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

The traditional ruler of Umueri, Anambra-East Local Government of Anambra State, Igwe Ben Izuchukwu Emeka, has debunked social media reports that there was bloodbath in the community which claimed three lives.

He said his community was peaceful and had no crisis of any form to warrant any bloodbath and loss of lives.

The monarch blamed the reports on enemies of the community, added that they were bent on dragging the name of Umueri to the mud.

Embittered by the report, Emeka, said it was a deliberate attempt to malign his community by “faceless disgruntled elements” who were bent on dragging his throne to the mud and painting his community in bad light in social media platforms.

He noted that what transpired in the area was a minor land matter which he had handled peacefully and sought amicable resolutions between the parties involved.