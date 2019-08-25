Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

The traditional ruler of Umueri in Anambra-East local government of Anambra state, Igwe Ben Izuchukwu Emeka has debunked social media reports that there was bloodbath in the community which claimed three lives.

He said that his community was peaceful and had no crisis of any form to warrant any bloodbath and loss of lives, blaming the reports on enemies of the community who were bent on dragging the name of Umueri through the mud.

Speaking to newsmen in his palace at the weekend, Igwe Emeka who was embittered by the report further said it was a deliberate attempt to malign his community by “faceless disgruntled elements” who were bent on dragging his throne through the mud and painting his community in bad light in social media platforms.

He noted that what transpired in the area was a minor land matter which he had been handled peacefully and sought amicable resolutions between the parties involved.

He said: “When I read that things like thst in the social media that there was bloodbath in Umueri, I began to wonder which bloodbath they are talking about. Whose blood was being shed because there was nothing like that.

“When two villages, Iruagu and Umudiana were having land dispute which never warranted killing and somebody went ahead to maliciously write that there was bloodbath in Umueri and three people were feared killed, I want to categorically state that nobody was killed and there was no bloodbath in Umueri.

“It is a mere land dispute which is also a subject of court litigation. It is already in the Anambra State High Court, Otuocha Division. So I want to use this opportunity to plead with these faceless social media writers to leave Umueri alone and leave Igwe Umueri alone. There is no problem in Umueri. The little crisis that we had is a land dispute between Iruagu Umuatuolu and Umudiana is being managed.”

Furthermore, he said that they had initiated the process of peace between the two villages through a meeting that was held in his palace and that he was certain that the issue would not escalate further.

Re-echoing his warnings to faceless individuals peddling falsehood and negative propaganda against Umueri community to desist forthwith from such illegalities, he said: “Let Umueri people who don’t want the progress of this community leave our people alone.

“Umueri was almost in oblivion before now but my emergence as the traditional ruler brought unprecedented transformation to the community. I want to warn once again that those faceless individuals will be exposed and Umueri will not leave them to go unpunished. We will take them to court so that they will tell us whose blood was flowing like water they want to bath with.”

The monarch also said that the crisis in town union had long been resolved and that he and the President-General were working harmoniously to keep the community intact.