By Lukman Olabiyi

The family of Mohammed Fawehinmi, the eldest son of the late rights activist and legal practitioner, Gani Fawehinmi who died at the age of 52 on Wednesday night, has disclosed that their is no burial date yet for the deceased.

The family officially announced the passing of the younger Fawehinmi at a press conference, held in their residence at Ikeja GRA, Lagos yesterday .

Addressing the press, on Thursday, the eldest daughter of the late legal icon, Mrs Basirat Biobaku, said her late brother died after a brief illness at a Lagos hospital.

She stated that caused of death of Mohammed could not be ascertain yet due to fact that the family is yet to lay hand on the medical report of the deceased.

On burial date, eldest of daughter of the family, said everything regarding the funeral arrangement for the deceased will be delay till the eldest son of family, Saheed Fawehinmi who is currently not in the country, return from America.

She therefore, held that the burial date of their late brother will be release in due course after consultation and return of Saheed.

“We are all saddened and still in shock but will announce his funeral arrangements in due course after consultations with all relevant stakeholders”, she said.

The deceased, Mohammed obtained a law degree from the University of Buckingham, England and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1998.

In 2003, he had a terrible accident in Lagos, which affected his spinal cord and confined him to the wheel chair.

Nigerians from different walks of life have continued to pay tribute to the late Muhammed.

A chieftain of the pan-Yoruba group, Afenifere, Senator Femi Okurounmu, described the late Muhammed as a fighter who confronted his condition valiantly.

Okunrounmu who was among dignitaries at the GRA residence of late Gani Fawehinmi said it was a pity that he died in his prime”.

He said “Mo’ It’s a pity you had to leave us so unexpectedly. You fought your condition valiantly but God Knows best we can’t question him Rest in peace, Your uncle”

In his tribute, Senior Pastor of Trinity House church, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo said “Muhammed was a very wonderful soul, he was a very outstanding man. He was very focused, very determined inspite of his personal challenges. He was a fighter for the masses, a man who wanted things done properly. He was a friend to us and would be greatly missed. His presence was always largely felt, may his soul and the souls of the departed rest in perfect peace”

In his tribute, Mr. Wahab Shittu expressed sadness over the untimely demise of Mohammed saying that the legal profession has lost one of its brightest members in his prime time.

Human rights activist, Femi Aborisade said ” Muhammed even after the death of his father continue to fight for the masses of this country. In spite of his spinal-cord injury on wheelchair, he was always participating in protests and was not bothered about being teargassed and traumatised by security agencies”.

A former head of chamber of Fawehinmi’s law firm, Mr. Ugwuzor Adindu said ” Muhammed was my brother, I called him my general. You will not know we are not from the same mother. Throughout the time we were together in his father’s chamber, he gave me the power and courage to administer the office without any interference. Muhammed has the spirit of a Lion, even after the accident, he never gave up. He believed he was going to walk. His death is a great loss to all of us”.

Barrister, Nnaemeka Amaechina, who had worked in Fawehinmi’s law firm said “Mohammed lived and loved life. He loved people and has a very good, sincere and loving heart. He imbibed the values of his father who was a human rights activist and stood for and with the people. He had regard for other people and has altruistic tendencies just like his late father.”

“He was very frank and bold like his father and would have fitted well into his the shoes he left but for the accident he had years back. I Pray that God will strengthen the family particularly the mother at this challenging times”.

