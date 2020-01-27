Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has denied the existence of a ‘cabal’ in his administration.

He stated this in an interview he granted the current edition of The Interview magazine.

Asked if a cabal exists in the seat of power, Buhari recalled that he had addressed the issue before, insisting there was nothing of such, stressing that he was the one that went round the country to campaign during the 2015 and 2019 general elections.

According to him, “I addressed this matter before. I was the one who went round the country on campaigns, and I was the one voted into office as president twice.

“No one else did, and no one else took the oath of office, and can exercise the powers of a president.”

Asked to describe his relationship with Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, on a scale of one to ten, Buhari said replied “perfect.”

He said: “Perfect. Or has he complained to you? (Laughs) Thank you very much.”

On recent statement credited to a former Minister of Defence, General T.Y. Danjuma (red.), saying the country was in deep rot, President Buhari said it was the opinion of “one man,” compared to the majority of votes that returned him as president for a second in 2019.

He said: “And what is the vote of confidence of Nigerians in me, as expressed in the polls last year? That is what matters more, not the opinion of one man,” he replied.

Asked to react to the decision of PUNCH titles to prefix his name with Major General because of some of the perceived anti-democratic actions of his regime, he replied: “Am I not a retired Major General of the Nigerian Army? I didn’t just pick the rank in the streets, I earned it.”