President Muhammadu Buhari has finally reacted to the alleged cabal and two powerful men controlling his government as alleged by his wife, Aisha and others. Aisha: The innermost heart of a First Lady He said his government was never run or controlled by cabals or “powerful individuals.” Aisha had on two different occasions talked publicly about cabals controlling her husband’s government. First was in an interview with BBC Hausa, where she alleged that Buhari’s government had been hijacked by only a “few people”, who were behind presidential appointments.

Her words: “The President does not know 45 out of 50 of the people he appointed and I don’t know them either, despite being his wife of 27 years. “Some people are sitting down in their homes folding their arms only for them to be called to come and head an agency or a ministerial position.” Again, recently, she revealed that two strong men within the Aso Rock cabal are slowing down Buhari’s administration.

Aisha also said some politicians formed the habit of going to these two powerful men in the night to beg for favours. A situation she described as disappointing. She made the revelations while speaking at a National Women Leadership Summit organised by a political group, Project 4+4 for Buhari & Osinbajo 2019, in Abuja.