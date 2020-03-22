Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State has refuted a report alleging that there is a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the state.

A statement issued by the state Ministry of Health said “attention had been drawn to a fake news being circulated on the social media on purported the outbreak of Coronavirus disease in Kano.

“The fake news carried on fake logos of CNN and BBC Hausa service, alleged that two students of Bayero University, Kano have been confirmed positive to the Coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

“The news is indeed untrue, false and nothing but a white lie by mischief makers intended to cause panic in the state.

“To make the record straight, there was never at any point in time since the recorded outbreak of the disease in the country when Kano State had any confirmed case of Covid-19,

“The Commissioner of Health, Dr. Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa, therefore, urged all concerned organisations, groups, individuals and the public to disregard the news as just a lie, fake and unfounded rumour being circulated with intent to cause panic among the public.

The commissioner, however, advised the people to take precautionary measures against the disease including regular hand washing, social distancing and report any suspected case to the nearest health facility.