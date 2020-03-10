The Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja, Lagos, says no patient with Lassa fever or COVID-19 symptoms was admitted into its health facility.

Dr Oladeji Adewunmi, Medical Officer, Clinical Service Department in LASUTH, made the clarification in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos.

Adewunmi said that decisions on management of patients were made in compliance with strict standard protocol, and not at the whims of any person.

He said that all cases were confirmed and verified by the hospital’s infection control specialist, after proper examination, history taken and laboratory check were necessary.

“The protocol is that if a patient comes and exhibits suspected symptoms of COVID-19 or Lassa fever, the patient would be isolated and tests conducted.

“This patient is a 39-year-old man, he was admitted on Feb. 28 and was discharged on March 2.

“On presentation, the tentative diagnosis was Viral Exanthem, Viral Haemorrhagic Fever or Coronavirus, but on further examination; the microbiology and infection control team said it was Viral Exanthem.

“Further testing confirmed the diagnosis.

“He was initially put in the holding area at the medical emergency before review by the medical microbiology and infection control team, and then, transferred to the isolation room in the medical ward.

“After the screening tests, he was transferred to the general pool of patients,” he said.

Responding to why a patient with Viral Exanthem was placed in the general ward with other patients, Adewunmi said the laboratory results showed that he was not infectious.

According to him, this however, led to his early discharge from the hospital.

Viral Exanthem in Adults: Condition, Treatments, and Pictures …

According to an online publication, www.skinsight.com, Viral Exanthem, also known as non-specific viral rash, is a rash caused by a viral infection.

“Many viruses can cause a similar-appearing rash, so it is difficult to tell which one is the culprit. Your age, duration of illness, and other symptoms may suggest which virus is the cause.”

Adewunmi noted that there was a high rate of suspicion among the people and health workers, saying that a case of scabies and postpartum hemorrhage had caused panic in the hospital the previous month.

He reiterated LASUTH’s commitment to global best practice and precaution to screen, isolate and treat suspected patients, as well as protect the people of the state.

NAN reports that there had been speculations that a patient who was emitting blood from his body was presented at the hospital on Feb. 28.

It was further gathered that the hospital had placed the patient in the general ward at the Medical Emergency Unit without conducting appropriate diagnostic tests.

A source, who pleaded anonymity in the hospital, had said that the patient’s stayed at the ward with other patients.

It was learnt that this, however, resulted in an uproar and displeasure that eventually forced the hospital management to relocate the patient from the general ward, and also conducted test on him. (NAN)