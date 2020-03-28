Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia State Government has denied any case of the coronavirus in the commercial city of Aba or any part of the state.

An online news portal had on Wednesday in a report titled, “Coronavirus in Aba: Stay safe” stated that a Lebanese who lodged at Hotel Du Golf in the city showed symptoms of the dreadedCovid-19 and called on the state government to not only shutdown the hotel down, but also track and quarantine all guests and staff who may have come in contact with the foreigner.

Conducting newsmen round the isolation centre located within Amachara Specialist Hospital, Umuahia, one of the two designated centres in Abia, the state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Joe Osuji, explained that there was no guest in the hotel who had Coronavirus nor was there any case of the disease anywhere in the state.

Dr. Osuji said the foreigner, one Mr Jareed Boyd Betten, a South African who is an engineer working for a retail outlet in the city, checked into Hotel Du Gulf over a month ago and has been in the hotel since then without travelling out.

The commissioner who revealed that he personally visited the hotel to find out things for himself and even met the foreigner, added that the news was fake, written to put confusion in the minds of residents of the city and Abia State as a whole and urged the general public to discountenance it.