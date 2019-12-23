Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State High Court presided over by Justice Daniel Longji handling the case between the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against former Governor of Plateau State, Senator Jonah David Jang, has reserved ruling on the no-case submission by the Defence Counsel, Mr. Edward Pwajok (SAN) to 31st of December this year for ruling.

Edward Pwajok (SAN), on Monday in all arguments, urged the court to quash the case and uphold their no – case submission as the defendant has argued that the Governor should be set free.

Having apologised to the court that he, the lead counsel to EFCC, Rotimi Jacobs (SAN) that what transpired that day was that he, Rotimi Jacobs (SAN), asked his junior in the chambers to represent him as he was not disposed to come to court that day where he misdirected himself, adding further that the junior counsel has never been part of the case right from the inception.

At this juncture, Justice Longji said that he would not believe, from the record so far, that anybody would deliberately want to scuttle the proceedings of the case at hand.

But he warned that since the defence has filed a no-case submission, justice depends on what has been placed before the court.

According to the Judge, “I don’t have a mind made up towards the no-case submission by the defence.

“But the defence is saying that they have no case and that Jang should be set free. They said they have come a long way and that the accused have no case to answer, and we are urging the judge to be courageous.”

Justice Longji said that since the defence has submitted a no-case submission, if he had ruled in that argument, or that the defence had a case to answer, “I will not be able to finish the case.”

But the trial judge will retire from service on 31st December, this year.

However, Pwajok told the judge to be courageous and firm in the case, adding that they only filed 33 pages to the response of the prosecution who filed 80 pages.

Justice Longji interjected that if the adoption was not taken yesterday, he would not adjourn the matter for any adoption again. “I have bitten more than I could chew. There are eight judgements for me to deliver before my retirement on 31st December, 2019.

“We should decide today to adopt the addresses, I am not coming back to adopt anything after today. We should do it today.”

Both the counsel to Jang, Mr. Edward Pwajok (SAN) and that of second defendant, Oyawole, urged the court to uphold the no – case submission as submitted.

The judge then adjourned the ruling on the no-case submission to December 31, 2019.