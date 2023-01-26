The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said on Thursday that no casualty was recorded at the Balogun Market fire on Broad Street on the Lagos Island.

Its Permanent Secretary, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, stated that the fire began at about 1.33 a.m. on Thursday and razed some shops.

“The agency responded to distress calls concerning the fire.

“Upon arrival at the scene operatives encountered a fire involving some shops on the ground floor of a three-storey building.

“The cause of the fire could not be immediately ascertained. Fortunately no casualty was involved in the incident.

“The agency’s response team alongside two Lagos State Fire Service trucks, and the police are currently at the incident working together to subdue the inferno,’’ Oke-Osanyintolu stated. (NAN)