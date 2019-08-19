Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has said no casualty was recorded when a section of the pedestrian bridge collapsed at Yaba on Saturday.

Director General of the agency, Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, told newsmen, yesterday in Lagos that no life was lost during the incident, adding that the agency carried out prompt recovery operations to ensure free flow of traffic in the area.

“An empty truck with registration number AAA 364 XS crashed into the pedestrian bridge at the bus stop as a result of brake failure, thereby damaging the bridge railings.

“However, no loss of life or injury was sustained at the scene,” the LASEMA boss said.

He said one of the affected bridge railings was successfully recovered off the road with the aid of the agency’s truck and placed at a lay-by to ensure free vehicular movements

It was gathered that entrance to the pedestrian bridge had been closed for public use.