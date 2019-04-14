Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that it has nothing to worry about the case filed by the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Emmanuel Jime, against the party and Governor Samuel Ortom. In a statement signed by its State Publicity Secretary, Bemgbah Iortyom, PDP said Jime has the constitutional right to seek legal redress, adding that “our victories in the state were genuine and the product of the popular support and mandate of the people.” Iortyom disclosed that the party’s team of lawyers would contest the volume of votes recorded by the APC candidate at the governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Makurdi, following a decision of the leadership of the party after it received field reports indicating numerous irregularities perpetrated by the party during the polls. He said: “From the reports, PDP leaders met and have concluded that given the party’s acceptance across the state, its candidate, Gov. Samuel Ortom, would certainly have posted a wider margin of votes against his closest rival, if it were not for the irregularities.

“The party also notes that the results of the Presidential, National, Governorship and State Assembly elections indicated clearly that PDP is the preferred choice of the people of the state.

“PDP re-emphasises its victory at the presidential election in the state, all the three Senators, six out of eleven House of Representatives members, while APC won just one, with other political parties winning three and one seat still declared inconclusive by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).”