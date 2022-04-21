From Uche Usim, Abuja

Following an early morning inferno at the Makurdi branch of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Thursday, the management of the apex bank has asked anxious Nigerians not to panic as the minor was swiftly checked moments after it was detected.

According to the Spokesman of the CBN, Mr Osita Nwanisobi, the prompt response of the bank’s security and facility management units as well as support from the Benue State Fire Service helped to fight the fire and prevented any damage it might have caused to the main office building.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

“Reports indicate that the fire started from the fuel dump behind the branch building, sending smoke into the atmosphere. “Fortunately, there were no fatalities and the affected site has since been cordoned off for further investigation. Normal work has also continued at the branch.

“We hereby assure the general public that the minor fire that occurred has been effectively put out and no damage was done to the Makurdi branch of the bank”, Nwanisobi stated in a statement.