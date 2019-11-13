The deputy- governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Biobarakuma Degi- Eremienyo has declared that there is no cause for alarm over an Abuja High Court ruling which disqualified his candidacy over allegations of falsification of documents.

Degi- Eremienyo who assured APC members across the state to remain calm, expressed surprise over the judgment noting however that he would take legitimate steps to seek redress and void the judgement.

He said it was not the first time he would be contesting election and his documents are intact and valid.

“The judgment is laughable. I have the minimum qualification to contest the elections as the Deputy- Governor. My credentials are before the Court. This is not the first time I would be contesting elections. I have contested election as Councillor, Local Government Chairman and I am now a serving Senator and I wondered how a Court would give Judgment that I do not have documents. In the days to come, the truth would come out. It is unfortunate that they are talking about inconsistencies and inconsistencies, on what. “My opponents have also agreed that I have certificates; they did not say I do not have the minimum qualification. They ran to Court to obtain judgment. There is room for us to appeal and I know that Judgement would not stand the test of time.”

Meanwhile, the Minister of State for Petroluem and leader of APC in Bayelsa State, Chief Timipre Sylva has said that no amount of sponsored cases would deter the APC and the people of the state from sacking the Dickson-led government in Bayelsa.

Sylva who said the PDP government even sponsored APC members to drag the party to Court insisted that all efforts to stop the APC would be futile.

“ They are going to all courts in the land and even sponsored our members to take us to Court. But all their efforts would fail because on Saturday, we would win”