Nollywood actress cum social media influencer, Monalisa Stephen is very protective of her big, pointing boobs and therefore has vowed not to have a child that will suck and make them drop.

Saturday Sunhad asked her if she hasn’t changed her mind about jealously guarding her breasts to the extent of not having her own biological children that will feed on them,Monalisa reiterated that it was a personal decision she took while a teenager.

“Yes, I am still standing on my decision not to have my own kids. It was a decision I took when I was 16. I will rather go for adoption than have my own children. In fact, I may dedicate my life work to catering to kids around the world,” she said. “I hope my future husband will understand and respect my decision.”

The role interpreter, who is now into body positivity campaign, also confessed that at some point she was tempted to have surgery to enhance her look. “I used to feel quite insecure about my backside. I would ask my late mum why my sisters got the best butt shape except me. So, I concluded that having a flat butt was my punishment. It really used to get to me a lot.”

She continued: “Some days, I used to wear butt pads for support. In fact, sometime ago, I almost paid for a liposuction. I asked myself if I will be truly happy after the surgery and deep down the answer was ‘no’. So, at the end of the day, it didn’t really matter. Now, I don’t care. I am not against liposuction; you’re free to change what you don’t like about your body. Just make sure you’re doing it for you and not anyone. Life’s short. Be happy and love yourself first.”

Asked how she reacts to negative comments from fans about her lifestyle, the plus sized model says, “I’m my own inspiration, my journey to self love. I feel negative people are going through a lot. They need love. So now, whenever a troll comes for me, I will just ignore or send them a love message; that always shuts them off.”