From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The former Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State, Chief Jide Awe, has said the National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Governor Kayode Fayemi, enjoy a good relationship despite their rumoured interests in the 2023 presidential race.

Awe, who advocated for unity in the APC, urged the followers of the two chieftains to promote the overall interests of the party and make it stronger ahead of the future elections.

The former Ekiti APC boss said now is the time to concentrate on building the party rather than causing division to make it a stronger election-winning platform.

Awe, who spoke on Saturday while featuring on a personality interview programme, THE CONVERSATION, on New Cruse 92.7 FM, Ikere, insisted that the APC must use the opportunity of being in power at the centre to restructure the country.

The Erijiyan Ekiti-born politician said politicians across party divides are being carried away by the race for the 2023 presidency when officeholders are yet to reach the midterm because much powers have been concentrated at the centre.

The party chieftain called for the implementation of the Nasir el Rufai-led APC Panel on Restructuring report to douse agitations for the reworking of the organs and structures being operated in the country’s presidential system of government.

He canvassed for a return to regionalism as a basis for the development of the country which he said would not disturb the operations of the presidential system of government.

Responding to a question on the rumoured interest of Tinubu and Fayemi in the APC presidential ticket, ahead of the 2023 general elections, Awe noted that while the two prominent party leaders have not declared their ambition, their supporters have been shouting on their perceived bid from the rooftop.

Awe noted that while the supporters of Tinubu and Fayemi have been firing salvos at one another, the two leaders still maintain their friendship and relate well with each other.

He said: ‘The two protagonists (Tinubu and Fayemi) are yet to speak up but their supporters have been in the vanguard of ambition yet to be declared. We should concentrate on building our party rather than causing division.

‘There is no pseudo war between Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Dr John Kayode Fayemi. Look at you, the next day, you will see Dr Fayemi at Bourdillon (Ikoyi residence of Tinubu).

‘That is politics for you, it is a game of the more you look, the less you see.’

While advocating for stronger institutions, Awe said the restructuring would help build stronger institutions that would further entrench democracy.

‘We should have strong institutions backed up by law and we need strong institutions to back up the Presidency.

‘Much importance has been attached to the Presidency. We have been revolving, let us dismantle this evil; make the Presidency less attractive and let’s lay a foundation.

‘But I doubt if the present National Assembly can do it. The path to the greatness of Nigeria lies in going back to regionalism. I am an advocate of restructuring, let’s go back to the basics and rebuild our country,’ he said.