Doris Obinna

The Director General, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof Christiana Adeyeye has said the agency would continue to ensure that foods and drugs in the country are not compromise.

This is as she declared that diversification of the Nigerian economy through export will undoubtedly, increase the Nigerian Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by creating more jobs for Nigerians and correcting the existing trade in-balance between Nigerian and its trading partners.

She said this recently, in a round table meeting with relevant sister agencies with theme; “Effective Inter-agencies collaboration as a means to diversify Nigerian Economy through Export.”

According to her, diversification may improve the trading balance of payment deficit. “In the midst of this, it is crucial to ensure the quality of goods and services in trade.

NAFDAC, as a regulatory agency, has the responsibility to ensure that foods, drugs, cosmetics, medical devices, bottled water and chemicals are wholesome for consumption.”

She said: “Going by the function of the agency, the manufacture, importation, exportation, sale and use of food falls within the purview of NAFDAC and other organization.

“Inter-agency collaboration is this regard is highly desirable for harmonious working together of multi-disciplinary teams that will set and maintain standards of best practices, for export of goods and services. To safeguard and promote national interest and image.”

The interaction according to her, will serve as One-stop-Shop of goods and services exported from Nigeria and when benchmarked against International practices may reduce the reject of non-oil commodities exported from Nigeria.

On her part, the Technical Assistant to Director General, NAFDAC, Mrs Simidele Onabajo said, the standards and Trade Development Facility (STDF), is a global partnership that helps developing countries to access the International market as well as tackling sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) gaps, promotion of food safety, animal and plant health.

“In Nigerian, these functions cut across several organizations. The world is a global village; hence we need to pay attention to goods consumed locally as well as those exported,” she added.