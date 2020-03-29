Gyang Bere, Jos

The Plateau State Government has refuted trending news in the social media alleging that there is a confirmed case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Jos North Local Government Area of the state.

A statement signed by the state Commissioner for Information and Communication, Hon Dan Manjang, lamented that since the circulation of the fake news there has been rising concern and anxiety within and outside the state.

He said: “One Hassan Sale, an influential personality from Gangare area of Jos, in Jos North LGA, an ally of Senator Bala Muhammad Governor of Bauchi State, has developed symptoms similar to those of coronavirus (COVID-19) having come in contact with the governor recently.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Government of Plateau State wishes to state unequivocally that this assertion is false, (it is) amounting to a misinformation.

“Prior to this rumour, however, the Ministry of Health, Plateau State swiftly acted by taking the specimen of Hassan Sale and sent same for examination.

“We are happy to announce to the Plateau people and indeed to the whole world that both the preliminary and the confirmatory results of the specimen standing in the name of Hassan Sale are negative.

“In the light of this development, therefore, government wishes to call on all and sundry to discountenance such misinformation and also state categorically that as at this moment, there is no known case of Coronavirus found in Plateau State.”

He said government is working day and night through all its response committees to ensure the enforcement of all measures put in place to safeguard the people against the disease and ensure that Plateau State does not record any case.