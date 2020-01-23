The Ogun State government has said that there is no confirmed case of Lassa Fever in the state.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Tomi Coker in a release disclosed that the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) had erroneously listed Ogun as one of the affected states, adding that government had, however, put its health officials on red alert in the event of a suspected case.

Coker allayed the fear of state residents, advising them to avoid contact with rodents and ensure personal as well as environmental hygiene.

Describing Lassa Fever as an endemic acute viral haemorrhage illness that is transmitted from rodents to humans, and from human to human, the Commissioner advised health workers across the state to maintain a high index of suspicion for Lassa and treat all cases of fever symptoms with caution.

She added that all suspected cases of Lassa Fever should be reported to the Local Government Area Disease Surveillance Notification Officer (DSNO) or call 09099140121 and 09099140122.