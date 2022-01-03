From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Ibadan kingmakers, known as Olubadan-in-Council, rose from a crucial meeting on Monday and resolved that there is no controversy over who becomes the next Olubadan of Ibadanland, among them, saying the previous elevation of many of them to beaded crown-wearing kings did not in any way affect their respective offices in the council and would not preclude any of them to mount the throne of Olubadan whenever it is the person’s turn.

The two-hour closed-door meeting was held at the Alarere residence of Otun Olubadan and the would-be successor to the throne, Senator Lekan Balogun, a doctorate degree holder. The meeting was attended by eight among the 11 members of the council.

Though the council did not specifically mention Senator Lekan Balogun, the body language and utterances of the kingmakers revealed that they are in support of the present Otun Olubadan to become the next Olubadan. But Daily Sun was reliably informed that the council would meet again and ratify Lekan Balogun as the next Olubadan, and would also forward his name to Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State for approval, after which installation date would be fixed.

The meeting was held a day after the demise of Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso I, the 41st Olubadan, who joined his ancestors in the early hours of Sunday, January 2, 2022. The council also condoled with Governor Makinde, the people of Ibadanland and family members of the late monarch, describing Oba Adetunji as an indefatigable ruler, whose reign would be difficult to forget. The council also prayed for the repose of the soul of the departed king and enjoined the bereaved royal family to remain joyous and happy for the legacies of good reign left behind by their patriarch.

However, the council reiterated that the historical and traditional succession plan to the throne of Olubadan remains sacrosanct, and the elevation conferred on all the members of the Olubadan-in-Council as Royal Majesties notwithstanding. Members of the Council were elevated to the Royal Majesties status by the previous administration in the state led by the late governor, Abiola Ajimobi and it became contentious and litigious. Among all members of the council, only the former governor of the state, Rashidi Ladoja, who is the current Osi Olubadan, the second most senior chief in the Otun Line that will produce the next Olubadan, that did not accept the crown in 2017.

The Ekarun Olubadan, Hamidu Ajibade, who briefed journalists at the end of the meeting on behalf of the council, said the elevation granted the members did had not in any way altered the age-long and enviable traditional succession plan to the Olubadan throne in Ibadanland, saying: “There should be no any controversy as to who becomes the next Olubadan amongst us, as the previous elevation that made us Royal Majesties did not in any way affect our respective offices in the Olubadan-in-Council and would not preclude any of us to mount the Olubadan throne whenever it is the person’s turn.

“We are the kingmakers and we will do the needful at the appropriate time. For now, we are still all in the mourning mood of our departed father and revered leader in the council, and we just want to assure the generality of our people, both home and in the diaspora that there is no cause for alarm.”

The three members of the council that were absent at the meeting are the Osi Olubadan, Senator Rashidi Ladoja; Ekerin Olubadan, Abiodun Kola-Daisi, and Ekerin Balogun, Isioye Dada. But Kola-Daisi and Dada were said to have sent apologies to the meeting for their absence.