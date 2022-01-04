From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Ibadan kingmakers, known as Olubadan-in-Council, rose from a meeting, yesterday, declaring that there was no controversy over who becomes the next Olubadan of Ibadanland.

They said the previous elevation of many of them to beaded crown wearing kings did not in any way affect their respective offices in the council and would not preclude any of them to mount the throne of Olubadan whenever it is the person’s turn.

The meeting came a day after the demise of Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso I, the 41st Olubadan, in the early hours of Sunday, January 2, 2022. It was held at the Alarere residence of Otun Olubadan, Senator Lekan Balogun, who is believed to be the would-be successor to the throne, and had in attendance eight of the 11 council members.

However, the council did not specifically mention Senator Balogun as successor to the vacant throne. But Daily Sun learnt that the council would meet again and ratify Lekan Balogun as the next Olubadan, after which his name would be forwarded to Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State for approval and a date fixed for his installation.

Ekarun Olubadan, Hamidu Ajibade, who briefed journalists on behalf of the council, said the elevation granted members did had not in any way alter the age-long traditional succession plan to the Olubadan throne.

“There should be no any controversy as to who becomes the next Olubadan amongst us as the previous elevation that made us Royal Majesties did not in any way affect our respective offices in the Olubadan-in-Council and would not preclude any of us to mount the Olubadan throne whenever it is the person’s turn.

“We are the kingmakers and we will do the needful at the appropriate time. For now, we are still all in the mourning mood of our departed father and revered leader in the council, and we just want to assure the generality of our people, both home and in the diaspora that there is no cause for alarm.”

The three members of the council that were absent at the meeting are the Osi Olubadan, Senator Rashidi Ladoja; Ekerin Olubadan, Abiodun Kola-Daisi and Ekerin Balogun, Isioye Dada. Kola-Daisi and Dada were said to have sent apologies to the meeting for their absence.

The council condoled with Governor Seyi Makinde, the people of Ibadanland and family members of the late monarch, describing Oba Adetunji as an indefatigable ruler, whose reign would be difficult to forget.

However, A former Commissioner for Justice in Oyo State, Michael Lana, has asked Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State to withhold his approval for installation of the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Senator Lekan Balogun, as the 42nd Olubadan.

The letter, dated January 3, 2022 emanated from MFL Chambers, Lana House, Liberty Road, Oke Ado, Ibadan, and was addressed to Governor Makinde with a copy also sent to the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in the state, Prof Oyelowo Oyewo (SAN).

The letter read in part: “May I firstly, commiserate with you on the demise of His Royal Majesty, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso I, the Olubadan of Ibadanland. May his soul rest in peace. Secondly, may I humbly draw your attention to a traditional aberration and illegality that may occur in an attempt to install another Olubadan of Ibadanland. In view of the existence of Suit No: 1/22/2020-HRM Oba (Senator) Lekan Balogun and Others vs Governor of Oyo State and Others.

“Kindly note, Your Excellency, that your predecessor in office, without thinking of the legal effects of his actions on the future of Ibadan traditional institution, conferred the titles of Obaship on some High Chiefs and Baales and gave them the right to wear beaded crowns and coronets, in 2017. This action was challenged in Suit No: M317/2017-High Chief Rashidi Ladoja vs the Governor of Oyo State. The High Court per Aiki J, nullified the said conferment, which was actually a total contravention of both the Chiefs Law and the Ibadan chieftaincy customary law.”