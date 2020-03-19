Cross River State Ministry Of Health has called on the General public to Disregard Information of any COVID-19 First Positive Case in Calabar.

The Attention of the Cross River State Ministry of Health has been drawn to rumours circulating the Social Media and trending by CalabarTrendingTV about a first positive test for Corona Virus (COVID-19) involving a Student of Human Kinetics Department, University of Calabar and isolated at home who had at some point come in contact with some persons.

This is to notify the general public that the information is false and misleading and should not in any way cause unnecessary fear and panic as Cross River State still remains free of COVID-19 the Permanent Isolation Center still vacant with no patient in it. The university has been contacted and department visited but no such suspect was seen

Cross Riverians are therefore advised not to panic as all hands are on deck to ensure that any suspected case is managed properly especially as the Government of Sen Prof Ben Ayade has put everything in place to ensure that citizens of the State gets proper medical attention at all times.

Hon. Dr. Betta Edu

Commissioner for Health