Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Ondo State Commissioner for Health, Dr Wahab Adegbenro has disclosed that the result of the suspected case of Coronavirus in the state came out negative, hence, the state is still maintaining a coronavirus-free status.

Dr Adegbenro said there is then no cause for panic but that it is not yet Uhuru as all hands must be on deck to forestall the outbreak of the disease in the state.

He appealed to stakeholders to maintain personal and environmental hygiene , wash hands regularly with soap and water, use hand sanitizers, avoid being in an environment where there are more than 10 people, avoid unnecessary traveling especially interstate, to prevent an outbreak in the state.

Earlier, as a preventative measure, the State government had met with religious leaders in the state, to meet minds on how to prevent gathering for religious purposes as a strategy to forestall the outbreak of the deadly virus and stem the tide if there is an outbreak eventually.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Adegbenro said preventative measures which he described as the antidote to the outbreak and spread of the coronavirus is of utmost necessity as even nations that are referred to as world giants have shut down their countries both economically and socially because of the coronavirus which is threatening to wipe out the entire human race.

Dr Adegbenro said social distancing is now compulsory, while calling on all heads of religious organizations to discourage gathering of more than 10 people, handshake, holding hands to pray, using the same Holy Communion cup among other things.

He called on the federal government to rise up to the challenge of preventing and stemming the tide as the financial burden is beyond the state.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Dr Jibayo Adeyeye said it is not the will of government to inconvenience people by restricting movement and gathering, but it is a drastic measure that must be taken in the overall interest of all.

He promised that the state government will not rest on its oars to protect residents by preventing the outbreak in the state.