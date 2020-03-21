Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Ondo State Commissioner for Health, Dr Wahab Adegbenro, has disclosed that the result of a suspected case of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state came out negative, with the state still maintaining a Coronavirus free status.

Dr Adegbenro indicated that though there is no cause for alarm, all hands must still be on deck to forestall the outbreak of the disease in the state.

He appealed to stakeholders to maintain personal and environmental hygiene, to wash hands regularly with soap and water, use hand sanitizers, avoid being in an environment where there are more than 10 people, to avoid unnecessary travel, especially interstate trips, to prevent the outbreak in the state.

As a preventative measure, the state government had met with religious leaders to discuss how to prevent gatherings for religious purposes as a strategy to forestall the outbreak of the deadly virus and stem the tide should there is outbreak eventually.

The Commissioner for Health said preventative measures which he described as the antidote to the outbreak and spread of the novel Coronavirus is of utmost necessity, pointing to the spate of lockdowns in highly developed countries around as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr Adegbenro said social distancing is now compulsory, calling on all heads of religious organisations to discourage gathering of more than 10 people, handshakes, holding hands to pray, using the same Holy Communion cup, amongst other prohibitions.

He called on the Federal Government to rise up to the challenge of preventing and stemming the tide of the disease and its transmission as the financial burden occasioned by the public health crisis is beyond the capacity of the state to shoulder.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Dr Jibayo Adeyeye, said it is not the will of the government to inconvenience people by restricting movement and gatherings, but it is a drastic measure that must be taken for the common good.

He promised that the state government will not rest on its oars to protect residents by preventing an outbreak in the state.