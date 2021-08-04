By Romanus Okoye

The management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has described as fake, the story that 189 corps members were murdered in Zamfara and Kaduna states, while 376 others were abducted across the Northeast within the year.

In a statement, the management pointed out that discernible minds should know that the story titled, “Nearly 200 NYSC members murdered across the northeast this year as kidnapping escalates”, was a figment of the writer’s imagination, as nothing of such happened.

The statement reads: “Pointedly, no corps member was murdered by bandits this year in the said States, nor was any abducted in the geo-political region as unscrupulously written. It is imperative to restate that balanced reportage is the hallmark of good journalism. The integrity of information pushed to the public domain should never be in doubt.

“The scheme is always open to enquiries, in order to guard against feeding the public with inaccurate or completely false information.

“The National Youth Service Corps, hereby, reassures the general public that it will continue to work in concert with security agencies, in order to ensure the safety of corps members across the nation.”

