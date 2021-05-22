From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Kaduna State government has assured that none of the 1,340 Batch A, Stream II corps members deployed to Kaduna State by the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) would be posted to unsecured area in the state. The Commissioner, Ministry of Human Services and Social Development, Hajiya Hafsat Baba, stated this on Friday, as he presided over the swearing in ceremony of these young Nigerians, who officially started their orientation course at the scheme’s permanent orientation camp, Sabon Gaya, Kaduna. He reassured them of their security and welfare within and outside the orientation camp. Hafsat, who spoke through the Coordinator of NYSC in the State, Isa Wana, urged the corps members to be security-conscious and to comply to all the COVID-19 protocols as prescribed by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in their interest and that of their loved ones. She commended their sense of patriotism for heeding the clarion call to “serve the nation here in Kaduna State in spite of the challenges of COVID-19 pandemic. I urge you to adhere to the protocols on COVID-19, as prescribed by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), for the safety of the camp.”

She added: “On its part, the Kaduna State Government through the NYSC State Governing Board has made all necessary arrangements to ensure that your stay in the state is peaceful, hitch-free, safe and result-oriented.”