From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

As 1,340 batch ‘A’ stream II corps members deployed to Kaduna State by the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on Friday officially began their orientation course at the scheme’s permanent orientation camp, Sabon Gaya, Kaduna, the Kaduna State government has assured that no none of them would be posted to unsecured area in the state.

The Commissioner, Ministry of Human Services and Social Development, Hajiya Hafsat Baba who presided over the swearing in ceremony of the young Nigerians reassured them of their security and welfare within and outside the orientation camp.

Hafsat, who spoke through the Coordinator of NYSC in the State, Isa Wana, urged the corps members to be security conscious and comply to all the COVID-19 protocols as prescribed by the Nigerian Center for Disease Control (NCDC) in their interest and that of their loved ones.

According to her, “as you take the Oath of Allegiance and formally enroll into the national service, I commend your sense of patriotism for heeding to the clarion call to serve the nation here in Kaduna state in spite of the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I urge you to adhere to the protocols on COVID-19 as prescribed by the Nigerian Center for Disease Control (NCDC), for the safety of the camp.

“On its part, the Kaduna State Government through the NYSC State Governing Board has made all necessary arrangements to ensure that your stay in the state is peaceful, hitch-free, safe and result-oriented.

“I wish to inform you that the government gives priority attention to the security and well-being of corps members in whichever part of the states you may be posted to serve.

“Let me reassure you that no corps member will be sent to any part of the state where his or her security is not guaranteed.

“I therefore have no doubt that you will have a rewarding experience during your period of service in Kaduna”, she said.