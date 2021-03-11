Following a publication in the Daily Sun of October 13, 2020 that a rector who retired recently from the polytechnic had penciled down the names of ASUP chairman, vice chairman and assistant secretary for sack despite an order by National Industrial Court of Nigeria, restraining the Abubakar Dzukogi-led management.

Dzukogi had, through his lawyer, Melissa Wilson, from the chambers of I. K. Okata and Associates denied the report in a letter to the Editor-in-Chief of The Sun Publishing Limited, dated January 28, 2021.

The lawyer stated thus, “we have, on our clients instruction, taken some time to search through the courts in Abuja Division of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria to find out which court made the order, but our search revealed that no such order was made by any of the courts and neither was any such order made on September 26, 2020.”