Bunmi Ogunyale

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has denied reports that four players in Super Eagles camp have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of their friendly games in Austria.

The country’s football governing body via its official Twitter handle at @TheNFF refute the claims.

“Please discountenance any reports that some of our players tested positive to COVID 19 ahead of tomorrow’s friendly game against Algeria.

“It is a blatant falsehood. The writer of the story, who was not part of the press conference earlier today, totally misrepresented what Coach Rohr said that since the outbreak of the pandemic, four of our players had tested positive,” the Nigeria Football Federation tweeted.

A popular online medium yesterday reported that four unidentified players of the Super Eagles had tested positive for Coronavirus ahead of tonight clash against Algeria in Austria.