From: Joe Effiong, Uyo

The Chief Medical Director of Ibom Multi Specialty Hospital, Prof Emmanuel Ekanem, says that the five confirmed coronavirus patients in Akwa Ibom State are responding positively to treatment at the hospital’s isolation facilities and have no need for ventilators.

Ekanem has also expressed confidence that, with the quality of treatment facilities recently provided by the state government, no COVID-19 fatality would be recorded in the state.

The CMD who made the disclosure while taking delivery of hand sanitisers and other Personal Protective Equipments (PPE) donated to the hospital by the Akwa Ibom State branch of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) suggested that the five persons who tested positive for COVID-19 in the state were in a stable condition and that the governor had given marching orders and provisions for the best management of cases.

He applauded the unity and support from health workers and insisted that the global pandemic required every cooperation and sacrifice from health care workers and citizens.

Ekanem applauded the PSN for bringing their professionalism to bear in an effort to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that he was particularly confident that the sanitisers were of high quality since they were produced at the University of Uyo’s Faculty of Pharmacy.

While addressing the management of the Multi Speciality Hospital, the state chairman of PSN, Dr Akwaowo Akpabio, said it was not time for anyone to apportion blame but to team up with government at all levels to fight the scourge.

He noted that the PSN was ready to provide volunteers to assist hospitals across the state as the quest to end the pandemic intensifies.

He explained that the PSN had produced the alcohol-based hand sanitisers in collaboration with the Faculty of Pharmacy, University of Uyo.

He further revealed that the PSN will be visiting the Infectious Disease Hospital, Ikot Ekpene, and other health facilities to donate hand sanitisers as a means of fighting the spread of the viral pandemic as well as encouraging safety of health workers.

On her part, the Akwa Ibom State Chairman, Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria, Mrs Emilia Eleazer, who was also part of the entourage, commended the state government for the positive response to the recommendations made by professional health care workers in the state.

She expressed happiness that the recommendations made to the government by healthcare professionals in the state have yielded results.