By Damilola Fatunmise

Member, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees (BoT), Waziri Adamu, yesterday said the party would come together and resolve all issues surrounding the choice of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as running mate to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Adamu, who was spoke on a television programme, yesterday, dispelled rumours that Atiku passed over Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike to pick Okowa.

He said Atiku as presidential candidate reserves the right to choose his running mate, even as he said votes were not taken by the PDP stakeholders on who the running mate should be.

“There was no votes taken on who the vice-presidential candidate should be. Those present at the meeting expressed their opinion, but it was only an opinion. The Presidential candidate reserves the right to choose his running mate. The presidential candidate has emerged and his running-mate has emerged what is left for us now is to come together and move forward.”

Adamu said he met with Governor Wike when he went on vacation at Istanbul, Turkey and was able to extract his assurance that he remains a committed member of the party.