From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

National Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Iyorchia Ayu, yesterday, denied the party was in crisis even as he called on faithful to unite and work for victory at next year’s elections.

He spoke when he visited Benue community in Kaduna State along with the party’s vice presidential candidate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, governorship flagbearer for Kaduna State, Ashiru Kudan and Senator Liyel Imoke.

“There is no crisis in PDP, the train is moving and those who are not on the train should please join…I am grateful that within few hours of notice, the Benue Community in Kaduna have come out in this large numbers to receive me, it shows your passion for me and PDP as the largest political party in West Africa. The leadership of PDP will ensure a clementine environment for all people to operate. All of you that dwell in Kaduna among other citizens are indeed indigenes of Kaduna State and must rally round the PDP gubernatorial candidate Ashiru Kudan. I hand over Ashiru to you and at the same time hand over you to Ashiru you must work together for victory next year and am sure he will appreciate your support with appointments.”

Okowa hailed the Benue community for the reception, saying the achievements of the PDP since 1999 were great and the party hoped to revamp and revitalise those wasted years of productivity.

President Benue Community in Kaduna Chief, Paul Wachihi said Benue Community in Kaduna was solidly backing the PDP under the leadership of Ayu to deliver Nigeria from the litany of hardship brough by the APC.

“The mammoth crowd you see here is an indication of the Benue Community’s resolution to work with our son, we have faith in his capabilities and we are happy to receive him,” Wachihi said.