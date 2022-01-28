From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Caretaker Committee Chairman of Onitsha Drug market otherwise known as Ogbogwu International market bridgehead Onitsha, Anambra state Chief Donatus Ajamma has said that the market was calm and peaceful without any protest or crisis brewing in the market.

He condemned some disgruntled element in the market who have been fanning the ember of disunity and trying to create crisis where there is none and urged them to desist from such.

Ajamma denied the allegation of embezzlement of the union money, saying that the 57-man Caretaker Committee has been part and parcel of the disbursement and expenditure of the money.

He stated that the unexpended monies of the union were kept in the purse and promised to give account of his stewardship.

On the election, Ajamma said that election would be conducted next week due to clamour by the market line chairman and secretaries, stressing that he was ready conduct election and who ever emerged the winner will take over the affairs of the Union.

H said that the meeting with the Commissioner of Trade and Commerce on the way forward of conduct of election was successful where he charge the market leaders to meet to finalize arrangement for the conduct of the election.

“I have not embezzle Union money. All the money spent was in accordance with due process. The caretaker committee were carried along on the expenditure and the balance would be accounted for at due time.

Also in their remarks, the President of Bridgehead Markets Chief Sunday Obinze and former chairman of Ogbogwu market and present financial secretary of caretaker committee Mr. Anthony Ezioba said there was no protest or crisis as alleged in social media in the market.

“There is no protest or crisis in the market as alleged. There are those who does not want election to be conducted and they are trying to cause crisis where there is none. We are ready for election and based on what commissioner told us during our meeting, we we shall have meeting on Tuesday ahead of scheduled Wednesday election or otherwise.

“They have been trying to use all manner of deceptive means to stop the planned election but it will not work and the majority of the traders wanted election to be conducted where elected leaders will emerge instead appointed government caretaker committee which has been in force for many years in the market” they said.