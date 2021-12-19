From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Chairman of Onitsha Main Market Traders Union, Anambra state, Chief Kenneth Onyeka (Kenbigger) has said that the market has remained the most peaceful market place in the state since he assumed office.

He denied any crisis that led to any protest in the market as alleged in some quarters by disgruntled elements in the market whom he said have been fanning the ember of crisis in the market where there is none.

Onyeka while speaking with the newsmen in his office said that Onitsha Main Market will close on December 24 and reopen on January 4, 2022 for business, saying that he never extended the date for market reopening as alleged by the opposition elements in the market.

“There is no protest in Main Market since I assumed office, you can ask people around. So, the rumour of protest in the market was not true because I was around and nothing like that happened, so, I don’t know where they got the information. Our market is the most peaceful market in the state.

“So, the rumormonger are still on rampage trying to create unnecessary tension where there is none. It is the opposition element in the market that are misleading the traders and members of the public saying that there is crisis in the market but it’s untrue.

“They first alleged that I’m building shops in the market park which is lie, they now said that I have extended the date of market reopening to January 15, 2022, for what? Main market over the years have been closing for the year on December 24 and reopen for business on January unless the date falls on Sunday then it will be shifted till Monday but next year’s January 4 falls on Tuesday and we shall reopen the market that day.

The enemies are trying to cause crisis to create the impression that the leadership of the market is not doing well or to paint bad image on the government. There is peace in the market. I’m proud of main market and the traders are proud of me.

“Main market is very calm and peaceful. It is a place customers can come and buy goods in cheaper rates. The opposition are not happy that we are working in good relationship with the government in power led by Willie Obiano. I will advise the traders and customers to always ask questions to ascertain the true situation than to listen to rumormongers who want to create crisis” Onyeka warned.