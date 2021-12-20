From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Chairman of Onitsha Main Market Traders Union, Anambra, Kenneth Onyeka, yesterday, said the market has remained the most peaceful place in the state since he assumed office.

He denied any crisis that led to protest in the market as alleged in some quarters by disgruntle elements whom he said have been fanning the embers of crisis in the where there is none.

Onyeka, while speaking with newsmen in his office, said Onitsha Main Market will close on December 24 and reopens on January 4, 2022 for business, saying he never extended the date for market reopening as alleged by the opposition elements.

“There is no protest in Main Market since I assumed office, you can ask people around. So, the rumour of protest in the market was not true because I was around and nothing like that happened, so, I don’t know where they got the information. Ours is the most peaceful market in the state.

“So, the rumour-mongers are still on rampage trying to create unnecessary tension where there is none. It is the opposition elements in the market that are misleading the traders and the public, saying there is crisis but it’s untrue.”