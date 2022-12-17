From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja
The Kogi State Chapter of the Labour Party has expressed surprise that some people had alleged that the mammoth crowd that attended the mega rally of the Labour Party where its presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, was warmly received were hired crowd from the South East and said nothing can be farther from the truth
In a press statement signed by the state Publicity Secretary of the Party, Mr Emmanuel Idakwo and made available to REPORTERS, it said in spite of the earlier denial of the use of the venue by the state government, the party within a few hours to the mega rally in which the party was eventually given the go shed to use the venue was still able to mobilize huge party supporters to attend the mega rally.
The statement also said contrary to what was trending on social media, no party official in the state was given any query on mismanagement of funds but they were rather commended by the national working committee of the party for a work well done and urged the general public to disregard the antic of the enemies of the party to cause friction.
Part of the statement reads:
“There have been a series of fake news about the Mega Rally of Labour Party in Kogi State which took place on Tuesday at the Confluence Stadium, Lokoja.
“One of the news sources claimed that Labour Party Chairman in Kogi State and all Executives received a query, and had to give an explanation about fund management of the rally held in Lokoja. Other claims were that crowds were hired for the rally from Enugu and parts of Igboland.
“The party is appealing to the general public and all media houses to reject such misleading information that is nothing but fake news bandied by those afraid of the rising profile of our party to discredit us and cause confusion.
“Despite the delay in the approval of the venue for our rally, in a few hours, the Kogi State Chapter of the Labour Party was able to mobilise the crowd that was in attendance because We have a well-defined structure in all 21 Local government Areas of the State.
“No lie or gang up will deter us from our collective resolve to rescue our nation from the cankerworms and caterpillars that have collapsed our economy, we, therefore, urged everyone to support our presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi and his running mate on this rescue mission.”
Leave a Reply