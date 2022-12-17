From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The Kogi State Chapter of the Labour Party has expressed surprise that some people had alleged that the mammoth crowd that attended the mega rally of the Labour Party where its presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, was warmly received were hired crowd from the South East and said nothing can be farther from the truth

In a press statement signed by the state Publicity Secretary of the Party, Mr Emmanuel Idakwo and made available to REPORTERS, it said in spite of the earlier denial of the use of the venue by the state government, the party within a few hours to the mega rally in which the party was eventually given the go shed to use the venue was still able to mobilize huge party supporters to attend the mega rally.

The statement also said contrary to what was trending on social media, no party official in the state was given any query on mismanagement of funds but they were rather commended by the national working committee of the party for a work well done and urged the general public to disregard the antic of the enemies of the party to cause friction.

Part of the statement reads: