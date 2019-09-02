Gabriel Dike

Authorities of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has denied that it has released cut off marks for the 2019/2020 admission exercise into various courses.

In the last few days, various cut off marks have been trending online and some candidates visited their departments but were shocked when staff informed them that the cut off marks were fake and should be disregarded.

The Principal Assistant Registrar, Information Unit, Mrs. Taiwo Oloyede, asked candidates and parents to ignore online reports.

Responding to enquiry by Daily Sun, Mrs. Oloyede said ‘’it is not true that UNILAG has come out with cut off marks into various courses and advised candidates to wait for the approved cut off marks from the university authorities. Oloyede, however, confirmed that results of the Post UTME have been released and candidates are checking their scores.