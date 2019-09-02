Gabriel Dike

Authorities of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) on Monday denied news making rounds that they have released cut off marks for 2019/2020 admission exercise into various courses.

The Principal Assistant Registrar, Information Unit, Mrs. Taiwo Oloyede, asked candidates and parents to ignore online reports and news making rounds that UNILAG had released its cut off marks for admission.

In the last few days, various cut off marks had been trending online and some candidates visited their departments but were shocked when staff informed them that the cut off marks were fake and should be disregarded.

Responding to an inquiry from our correspondent, Mrs. Oloyede said: ”It is not true that UNILAG has come out with cut off marks for various courses; we advise candidates to wait for the approved cut off marks from the university authorities.”

Oloyede, however, confirmed that results of the Post UTME had been released and candidates were checking their scores.

In a related development, the admission office of the university has come out with how candidates can calculate their aggregate score using their West African Senior Certificate Examination (WASSCE) or Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) results, UTME score, and Post UTME score.

A circulate pasted on the notice board of the admission office, showed that: A1 attracts 4 points, B2, 3.6 points, B3,3.2 point, C4, 2.8 points, C5 – 2.4 points while C6 attracts 2.0 points.

The candidates are expected to add their WASSCE/SSCE result to the post UTME and the JAMB score and when divided by eight that will give the total score.