The Federal Government has said although it has continued to engage stakeholders on the full resumption of schools, no date has been fixed yet for reopening.

This is even as it has urged students of tertiary institutions who have been protesting the continued closure of their schools to be a bit more patient with the government.

Minister of State, Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, said this at Monday’s briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, expressing optimism that the date for resumption was around the corner, adding however “but we are not going to be brandishing dates.”

Nwajiuba disclosed that he and the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, met some stakeholders in tertiary education earlier in the day on the issue.

He said about 78 universities, which are mainly privately-owned were insisting they were ready for resumption while the response from government-owned universities was “50-50.”