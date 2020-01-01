Tony Osauzo, Benin

No date was specified for the fasting and prayer for peace in Edo State as agreed by traditional rulers in the state‎ to seek divine intervention in the continuing face-off between Governor Godwin Obaseki and his predecessor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

‎The state Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs, Hon Monday Osaigbovo, made the clarification in Benin City.

Recall that the Otaru of Auchi, HRH Aliru Momoh, Ikelebe III, had told his subjects to observe the fasting and prayer on January 2, 2020.

‎But Osaigbovo explained that no specific date was set aside for the general fasting and prayers across the state.

‎”At the meeting of Edo State Council of Traditional Rulers and Chiefs, held on 28th November, 2019 and 27th December 2019 respectively, the Chairman, Omo N ‘Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II Ogidigan, emphasised the need for traditional rulers and chiefs to continue to fast and pray for the peace and progress of Edo State.

‎”But it was reported that January 2, 2020, had been fixed for the general fasting and prayers as quoted by Alhaji Usman Abudah, the spokesman for the Palace of the Otaru of Auchi.

‎”It should be noted that January 2 may be a date fixed for the people of the Otaru of Auchi domain to hold their fasting and prayers.

‎”No specific date was fixed at the meeting of the Edo State Council of Traditional Rulers and Chiefs.

‎”The Oba of Benin urged the traditional rulers and chiefs to pray for the peace and progress of Edo State so that the labour of our heroes past shall not be in vain,” the commissioner said.

